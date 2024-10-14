Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reacts to Mark Andrews TD
The slow start of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been a heavy topic of discussion for much of the season after catching just six passes for 65 yards through the first four games of the season.
Andrews has shown signs of breaking out of the funk over the last two weeks and caught his first touchdown of the season in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. The touchdown catch was Andrews' 41st of his career, tying him for the franchise's record for receiving touchdowns.
Getting Andrews into the end zone was a point of emphasis for Lamar Jackson, especially because the tandem nearly connected for a score in the Ravens' 41-38 overtime win. The Ravens quarterback and two-time MVP believes Andrews' performance and reaching the end zone is a sign of things to come.
"It was dope," Jackson said. "I told him last week he was supposed to score. I threw a bad ball. He was open to the left side in Cincinnati and I told him 'Bro I gotta get you in the end zone next week.' I was ticked off at myself [and] he was mad at me too but he didn't say nothing about it. He was like 'We good.' He told me 'I was mad at you at first.'"
"It was dope to get him in the end zone. He hasn't been there since Week [eight] last year. It was dope [and] there's many more to come."
Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes for 323 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Andrews caught three passes for 66 yards against the Commanders and had four catches for 55 yards against the Bengals. His touchdown catch against Washington was his first since Week 8 in 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Ravens tight end is a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro.
Andrews returning to form is a more than welcome sign for a Ravens offense that has found success without one of their best weapons hitting his stride. If he can continue his momentum from Sunday's performance, then Baltimore's offense could find another level this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!