Ravens' Lamar Jackson Set to Reach Notable Milestone
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is reaching an important moment of his already Hall of Fame-level career.
Week 15's meeting against the New York Giants will mark the 100th regular-season game in Jackson's career. He's also played in six postseason games.
Jackson talked about reaching this point while speaking with the media earlier in the week and admitted that not many people thought he'd reach this point due to his play style.
"That means I'm getting old. That's what that means," Jackson said, per the team website. "100 games? Dang. But for me just being a dual-threat quarterback ... They say we don't really last that long in the league, and for me to make it to 100 games, that's just dope, that's just God. God gets all the glory for that. I'm thankful."
Based on how he's played so far this season, Jackson may very well add 100 more games to his career tally when it's all said and done. Through the first 13 games of the 2024 campaign, Jackson is 254 of 379 passing for 3,290 yards, 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's remained a weapon on the ground with 111 carries for 678 yards and three scores.
The Ravens are coming off their bye week after a 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 13.
"Was like a breath of fresh air," Jackson said, per the team website. "We've been going [from] Thursday games, Sunday, Monday.. The games have just been going crazy for us, and we took a little deep breath, took a step back, relaxed, got our mind back locked in. I feel like we're going to do what we need to do."
The Ravens and Giants will kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.
