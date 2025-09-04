Ravens Second-Year Defender Drawing All-Pro Comparisons
Expectations continue to grow for Baltimore Ravens second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins. Some believe Wiggins could even become a perennial All-Pro like another player at his position.
Ben Solak of ESPN thinks Wiggins is set up to have a very similar trajectory to that of New York Jets two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.
"Wiggins is a physical, talkative corner who rises to competition. Thinner corners like him (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) can often struggle with strength at the NFL level, but his wiry frame more than held up over the course of the regular season. His movement skills and ball skills alike created high-impact plays," Solak wrote. "Guys as long as Wiggins don't change direction as fluidly as he does. The way the natural talent oozes off his rookie film reminds me of how I felt watching Sauce Gardner as a rookie. The ceiling is that high."
Gardner has quickly ascended to being one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL. He took the league by storm in 2022, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and has not slowed down.
Over the past two years, Gardner has recorded 181 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 41 passes defensed and three interceptions.
Like Gardner, Wiggins also had himself a very productive rookie year. In 2024, he had 33 tackles, one forced fumble, 13 passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown.
Wiggins has put in the work this offseason to take his game to another level, too. The 21-year-old has put on some extra weight so that he can matchup with any type of receiver in the NFL.
"He put on about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, and he has a far better understanding of Baltimore’s defensive plan," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic wrote. "The Ravens believe he has star potential."
Wiggins was far from a finished product when the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and then was up to 182 pounds for his pro day.
However, he now seems primed to reach the rising expectations of those around him, and maybe then some.
