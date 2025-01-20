Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sounds Off After Playoff Loss
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens came up short in the playoffs once again with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional at Highmark Stadium.
When speaking to the media after the game, Jackson had some expletive-filled comments when talking about his frustrations with the loss and the offense committing three turnovers.
"Like I said all season, every time we in situations like this, turnovers play a factor, penalties play a factor today," Jackson said. "Well tonight, the turnovers, can't have that s***. That's why we lost the game. Because as you can see, we moving the ball wonderfully, it's hold on to the f****** ball. Sorry for my language. This s*** annoying. Tired of this s***."
Jackson finished the loss 18 of 25 passing for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added six carries for 39 yards but lost a fumble in the second quarter with the game tied 7-7 that eventually led to a Buffalo touchdown after Von Miller set up the offense with a 39-yard fumble return. Once the Bills scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Allen four plays later, they didn't trail for the rest of the game.
Despite the turnovers, Jackson and the Ravens still had a chance at the end after he found Isaiah Likely for a 26-yard touchdown to cut Buffalo's lead to two. But on the ensuing two-point conversion, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropped the pass despite being wide open at the pylon.
The 2024 season was still one to remember for Jackson, who could very well be on the way to his third MVP. He ended the regular season 316 of 474 passing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions while adding 139 carries for 915 yards and four more scores.
