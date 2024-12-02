Ravens Linked to Intriguing Defender in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens are always looking to upgrade their pass rush and will likely be looking to do so again during the NFL offseason.
While all focus for the team is on making a run at the Super Bowl this season, the front office is undoubtedly already planning ahead for the future. Bringing in a better pass rush should be a priority during the offseason and there are a few very intriguing options for them to take a look at.
For the Ravens, defense has always come first. They now have an offense that outshines their defense, which is not something that they'll be extremely happy about.
Now, they are being urged to target one intriguing free agent pass rusher to help strengthen their defense.
Bleacher Report has urged Baltimore to look into signing New York Giants' impending free agent pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari during the offseason.
"The Ravens have a strong pass rush right now with Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy leading the way right now. However, Van Noy is 33 years old and it's unclear if David Ojabo will ever step into his role as the team's second edge threat. Azeez Ojulari has shown that he could be that kind of player, but he's stuck behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns in New York. He'll likely look for a place where he could take on a larger role, and the Ravens would offer the opportunity to do that on a contender."
Even though the Ravens do have a solid pass rush this season, it hasn't been elite. Adding Ojulari to the mix could take them to that level.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Giants, Ojulari has played in 11 games. He has recently been placed on injured reserve and may well have played his last game in New York. Ojulari has recorded 28 tackles and six sacks so far this season.
At just 24 years old, Ojulari would bring in a nix influx of youth to the Baltimore defense. He would give them a legitimate long-term option off of the edge.
That being said, there are going to be quite a few teams looking for pass-rushing help with Ojulari being at the top of their lists.
Expect to see the Ravens look to have an aggressive offseason. They want to be a contender year in and year out, which is something that Ojulari could absolutely help them accomplish.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!