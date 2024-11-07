Lamar Jackson Praises Ravens WR Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the middle of arguably the best season of his career, even with already two MVPs to his name.
At the crux of Jackson being on pace to potentially win the third MVP of his career has been second-year receiver Zay Flowers. Flowers is also on pace to have the best season of his young career with 46 catches for 654 yards and three touchdowns through nine games.
Flowers' play earned effusive praise from Jackson on the heels of the best performance of his career in the Ravens' 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Jackson noted how rare Flowers' skillset is and how he has taken his game to another level in his second year as a pro.
"It's hard to pinpoint to speak on what [Zay Flowers has] changed to make him even better," Jackson said on Monday. "He's one of a kind. He's just that type of player – getting open, making guys miss after he catches the ball, scoring from anywhere on the field – that's just him."
Flowers caught five passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, giving him the first multi-touchdown game of his career. He's been on fire as of late, as he's had at least five catches and over 110 receiving yards in four of his last five games. With his performances, one can argue the 2023 first-round pick has lived beyond the expectations placed on him when he first entered the league.
For Jackson, Flowers has been everything the two-time MVP could have hoped for after spending more of his career without a No. 1 receiver
"You want a 'dog' at receiver – a guy that's going to run across that middle," Jackson said. "You want to protect them, don't get me wrong, but a guy that knows what's going to happen if he gets hit the wrong way or something like that – a guy who's fearless, definitely."
The Ravens (6-3) face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) for the second time this year on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore won the first matchup 41-38 in overtime on Oct. 6.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!