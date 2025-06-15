Ravens Ranked Third-Best AFC Team
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's top teams for the better part of the last decade. With two-time MVP Lamar Jackson leading the way, Baltimore has won 11 or more games four times in the Jackson era, and has hosted one AFC Championship Game back in the 2023 season. They've yet to get to the Super Bowl, though, and will look to get over the hump in a loaded AFC once again in 2025.
With that in mind, the Ravens will be in the hunt so long as their quarterback is healthy, and if their roster as a whole avoids any serious injuries. Because of this, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich ranked the Ravens as the No. 4 team in the NFL and the No. 3 team in the AFC in his final power rankings ahead of the 2025 campaign.
"Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't win MVP last year, losing out to [Josh] Allen in a close vote," Ulrich writes. "But he arguably played better than either of his two previous MVP seasons. Jackson was dialed in all year, and tossed 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions... asking any player to repeat that kind of seaon is unfair. That said, the Ravens have all the ingredients in place to keep rolling. tar RB Derrick Henry is back with a sparkling new deal and showed no signs of slowing down last year as he rumbled for 1,921 yards. The top four pass catchers... are all back and Baltimore added WR DeAndre Hopkins who should be a sure-handed clutch complement to that group."
Every year the Ravens don't hoist a Lombardi Trophy is a wasted year. With Jackson quickly approaching 30, Baltimore's time is ticking to take advantage of his absolute peak and bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore.
