Ravens Land Three On All-Decade Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have a reputation as one of the NFL's better drafting teams, and over the past decade, they've more than lived up to that reputation.
When most think about teams that are good at drafting, they understandably think of teams who find great value in the later rounds. However, it's equally important to hit on first-round picks, if not more so due to the inherent higher value of said picks.
As a testament to the Ravens' first-round drafting talent, three of their picks over the last decades landed on an "All-Decade NFL Mock Draft" by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. In this thought experiment, Sikkema takes the best pick at each first-round slot since 2015.
The first Raven on the list is 2017 No. 16 pick Marlon Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in seven seasons.
Next up on the list is 2020 No. 28 pick Patrick Queen, who earned second-team All-Pro honors last season before flipping to the "dark side" by signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Finally, the one everyone expected in quarterback Lamar Jackson, the No. 32 pick in 2018. Baltimore aggressively traded back into the first round to nab Jackson, who at the time had serious concerns about his viability as an NFL quarterback. Six years and two MVP awards later, it's safet to say that trade worked out tremendously well.
Notably, the Ravens are one of just two teams with three picks on this list, the other being the Green Bay Packers.
This drafting success is nice and all, but the Ravens would love for it to translate into another Super Bowl title. The 2024 team is looking like a contender once again, so this could be the year Baltimore finally breaks through.
