Ravens Rookie WR Could Play Major Role
For a fourth-round pick, Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Devontez Walker is generating a ton of hype ahead of his debut season.
Walker played just one season at North Carolina, and even then he missed time due to the NCAA's transfer rules. In the eight games he played though, he dazzled with 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. Together with his blazing speed - he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine - it's easy to see why he's attracting so much attention.
In fact, there are those who believe that Walker could play a major role in Baltimore's offense right away.
"Even after a season where Lamar Jackson won his second career MVP, there's a case to be made that Baltimore's offense could be even better in 2024. It has Zay Flowers entering Year 2, Mark Andrews healthy and Derrick Henry coming over in free agency. That trio will be the headliner at the skill positions, but don't sleep on Walker," CBS Sports writes. "The fourth-round pick out of UNC put together some sensational games for the Tar Heels last year, and the Ravens could use another wideout to emerge within the offense. Given his upside, Walker will be given a chance to carve out a sizable role."
As it stands, Walker is likely the No. 4 receiver behind Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. He could get a fair number of snaps in that role, and even more if he manages to work his way up the depth chart.
Either way, a new vertical threat for Jackson is undoubtedly exciting for the Ravens and their fans.
