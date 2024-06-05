Ravens Showed Love to Lamar Jackson This Offseason
It's common knowledge that the first step to competing for a Super Bowl is a franchise quarterback, and the Baltimore Ravens clearly have one in two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
If there isn't support around that franchise quarterback though, they are in a position to fail no matter how talented they are.
Thankfully for Ravens fans, the team has done a relatively good job of putting good pieces around Jackson, especially in recent years. He has a strong offensive line, a solid set of receivers with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and good running backs to complement his exceptional rushing ability.
This offseason, though, the Ravens went above and beyond to support their star quarterback with one major signing. NFL.com's Judy Battista said the Ravens "showed the love" to Jackson in a ranking of how much teams helped their quarterbacks.
"Why is Lamar Jackson really smiling this summer? Because Derrick Henry can be the bulldozer at the goal line, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he wants the prolific running back to be the closer," Battista writes. "For the past five seasons, Jackson has been the Ravens’ leading rusher. In that time, Baltimore led the league in rushing three times, including in 2023. The Ravens fielded a top-five scoring offense last season, and Henry should allow them to bleed the clock and shorten games, a boon for a team with championship aspirations."
It's no secret that Jackson has been a workhorse for the Ravens throughout his career, both as a passer and as a rusher. Now that he has a superstar running back by his side in Henry, his job should be much easier on the ground.
The offensive line has some question marks with three starters leaving this offseason, but overall, it's hard to complain about the supporting cast around Jackson.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!