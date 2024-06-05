Ravens Coach Details Changes of Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith is arguably the best inside linebacker in the NFL today, but he didn't get to that point overnight.
The No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Smith started off his career very strong, but it wasn't until his third season that he finally got his due recognition. He was a second-team All-Pro in both 2019 and 2020, and a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons. The Georgia product even earned some Defensive Player of the Year votes this past season.
With the Ravens' defensive coaching staff going through a bit of an overhaul this offseason, Smith got to reunite with a familiar face in inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone. DeLeone, who is returning to the NFL after two years at Kansas, previously coached Smith with the Bears from 2019-2020, and the linebacker's growth is clear as day.
"He's a little more mature now. He's getting older and all that stuff," DeLeone told reporters Tuesday. "He's the same great person [that] he's always been. Day in and day out, the kind of person he is, the kind of man he is – I've got three boys. He's their favorite player, and I'm happy about that."
Not only has Smith grown as a player, but as a leader as well. The Ravens are one of only two teams that appoint captains on a weekly basis rather than for the entire season, but Smith's leadership in the locker room remains unquestioned.
Fresh off another stellar season that saw him finish with 158 tackles, Smith will be an even bigger part of the Ravens' game plan with Patrick Queen departing.
