Ravens Land Top Pass Rusher in 2026 Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have concluded their 2025 NFL Draft process, landing 11 draft picks and 16 free agents to join the roster.
While the rest of the summer will be dedicated to developing this rookie class, there are already people within the Ravens scouting department looking at next year's potential draft picks.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski conducted a way-too-early 2026 mock draft, where the Ravens selected Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey with the No. 30 overall pick.
"Mike Green's selection in this year's second round shouldn't sway the Baltimore Ravens from going back to the well and drafting another high-profile edge-prospect," Sobleski wrote.
"Next year, Kyle Van Noy will be 34. Odafe Oweh isn't signed beyond this season, either. The Ravens could easily be searching for a bookend pass-rusher, even if Green continues to be productive after leading the FBS with 17 sacks last season."
"David Bailey, who transferred from Stanford this season, also had a standout campaign in 2024, with 39 pressures and 27 percent pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus."
"The 6'3", 250-pounder lacks the size and length of the typical Ravens outside linebacker, though the organization has veered from their preferences on multiple occasions, including with Green."
"Green and Bailey could be dynamic bookends for years to come and keep the Ravens defense as aggressive as the team generally prefers."
The Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL when it comes to going after the quarterback, and Green has the potential to carry that torch this season.
Next year, the Ravens will likely need to add someone else to be on the opposite side of Green, and Bailey could have a chance of doing that if he has another strong season for Texas Tech.
