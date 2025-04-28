Ravens Draftee Combines Late-Round Value with Confidence
Baltimore executives banged out a fairly critically-acclaimed draft over the weekend, nabbing a few players who've already attracted plenty of attention as prospects and presences.
First-round safety Malaki Starks seems like a hand-in-glove fit into the Ravens' culture; controversial pass rusher Mike Green made for a good value pick after his checkered past kept him out of the top 32, and Tyler Loop made history as the first kicker ever drafted by the Ravens amidst Justin Tucker's off-the-field developments.
The majority of their picks received positive receptions by draft analysts, but one deep-cut has stood out above all other.
Aeneas Peebles, a defensive tackle who slid all the way until the sixth round, is already developing a reputation as one of the best steals of this draft. The football writers sure seem to think so, repeatedly shouting him out as a good pickup by the Ravens, but a lot of his most impactful PR has been handled by Peebles himself.
The 210th pick took to X to introduce himself to the Ravens Flock, making it known that he's the kind to remember having to wait multiple days to hear his name called by the NFL.
The next half-dozen of his posts mostly consist of Peebles reposting draft writers who rave about his highlights and his collegiate statistics, which combine to depict an elite force on the defensive line.
The former Duke Blue Devil and Virginia Tech Hokie has 118 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 15 sacks to his name over five years in the NCAA, taking home Third Team All-ACC honors in 2023 and First Team All-ACC last season. His explosive play style, which poses a constant threat to the quarterback's pocket, even popped some at the draft combine, where he surpassed 20 miles per hour in his 4.95 second-long 40-yard dash.
As impressive as Peebles' agility has been, it's been the lineman's other physical measurables that have held him up. He's 6'0 flat and weighed in at 282 pounds, and won't blow anyone away with his lack of an overly-disruptive wingspan. Even with those shortcomings, he earned a 91.2 pass rush grade in 2024, first among defensive tackles (another statistic that earned a Peebles repost).
The days that have followed the draft have featured multiple fanbases frustrated that the Ravens stole another promising high-value selection so deep into the draft process, especially given Peebles' lack of the same baggage that followed other droppers like Green or Shadeur Sanders.
Baltimore's betting on his raw talent overcoming the same drawbacks that scared away other scouts, a gamble Peebles has already accepted with ease.
