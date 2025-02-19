Ravens Linked to 49ers Pro Bowl DB
The Baltimore Ravens will be looking for potential players to fill in the team's safety hole this offseason.
There are a number of candidates both in free agency and the draft that could suffice, including a high-performing defensive back that could fade into the background.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed the Ravens as a potential destination for free agent defensive back Talanoa Hufanga.
"Under different circumstances, San Francisco's Talanoa Hufanga might be the top safety in the 2025 free agent class. He isn't the only young safety scheduled to be available, though, and does carry some injury concerns," Knox writes.
"The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL in 2023 and landed back on injured reserve this year with torn ligaments in his wrist. He never appeared to be fully healthy in 2024, though returning for the final five games should allow him to ease some concerns.
"Injury questions aside, there's a lot to like about Hufanga. He's fast, physical and possesses a knack for being in the right place at the right time. When fully healthy in 2022, he recorded two forced fumbles, four interceptions and five tackles for loss while earning first-team All-Pro honors."
Hufanga, a fifth-round pick by the Niners in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC, quickly became a key contributor for San Francisco's secondary. While he was injured when they advanced to the Super Bowl, his contributions haven't gone unnoticed.
Perhaps the Ravens could benefit from him in the lineup.
"The list of teams that wouldn't benefit from adding Hufanga is quite short. The Ravens should be near the list of teams interested in adding him," Knox writes.
"Baltimore had typically used a three-safety rotation in its secondary but lost Geno Stone last offseason and benched Marcus Williams late in 2024. Partnering Hufanga with standout Kyle Hamilton could create a nightmare for opposing offenses."
If the Ravens add Hufanga this offseason, the Baltimore secondary could become far more lethal.
