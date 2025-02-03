Ravens Linked to All-Pro Free Agent

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens could use some star quality on the offensive line this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff (68) runs during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jets held off the Jaguars 32-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Baltimore Ravens will be looking at ways to upgrade their team this offseason, and there is an immediate need on the offensive line with Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari heading to free agency.

The Ravens are prepared to replace Stanley and Mekari with some of their younger players if they don't re-sign, but the team could look at adding a veteran to help keep things even-keeled.

CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani lists Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff as a player to watch for the Ravens.

"The offensive line is going to be under a microscope this offseason in Baltimore, as bothRonnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari are looking for new deals. Scherff would be an interesting addition for Lamar Jackson, and he made the Pro Bowl five times during seven seasons with Washington. Someone save him from Jacksonville," Dajani writes.

Scherff, 33, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Washington, where he spent the first seven years of his career. He moved down to Jacksonville in hopes of protecting Trevor Lawrence for a long time, but things haven't gone according to plan for the Jaguars, and Scherff is now at the end of his contract.

Scherff is looking for a new home, and it's clear that he wants to be in a winning situation. Joining the Ravens would certainly give him that, but Baltimore would have to shuffle around the offensive line a little bit to make room for Scherff.

Scherff could slot in at either guard spot, and that could give the Ravens the protection they need for Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Then, the Ravens could focus on a rookie in the draft.

Scherff can officially sign with a new team when the next league year begins on March 12.

