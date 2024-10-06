Ravens Linked to Familiar Wide Receiver Trade
The Baltimore Ravens could use another talented wide receiver if they can find one for the right price.
One intriguing name has now been mentioned as a possible target. He would also be making a reunion with the Ravens if they were to acquire him.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Baltimore could be a potential trade suitor for Miami Dolphins' veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. if they look to move him.
"Beckham knows the offense and has an established rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson, so he should be able to contribute immediately. With Miami on the hook for his signing bonus, the Ravens should have the financial freedom to bring him back for one more run."
Beckham hasn't been able to play a game for the Dolphins yet. However, he has been activated and he will make his debut with the team today.
Last season with the Ravens, Beckham ended up catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't make as big of an impact as Baltimore was expecting from him, but he wasn't bad either.
Bringing him back could make a lot of sense for Baltimore. He's not the elite superstar that he once was, but he's more than capable of making a big play from time to time. That's what the Ravens are missing.
At 31 years old, Beckham is slowly coming to the final stage of his NFL career. Assuming he's healthy, he can still be a key piece for an offense. But, those days are limited and he needs to land in the best situation possible for himself.
There is also a chance that the best situation for him will be in Miami. No one has seen him play there yet. With him getting back on the field, the Dolphins may love what they see and hold onto him.
Or, they could continue losing and end up moving him for as much value as they can get in return.
All of that being said, this could be something to keep an eye on. It's just an idea at this point in time, but if he is placed on the trade block, Baltimore could make sense as a potential suitor.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!