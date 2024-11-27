Ravens Lose TE to Broken Arm
Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar is expected to miss at least four weeks after suffering a broken arm, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Kolar, the Ravens' No. 3 tight end behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, was seen wearing a sling after Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens did not provide an update on him after the game.
While mostly a blocking tight end, Kolar, a third-year pro from Iowa State, has taken big strides as a receiver this season. The 2022 third-round pick has nine receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown on the year, all while maintaining his excellent blocking.
In Monday night's game, Kolar played a season-high 32 snaps on offense and 22 on special teams, showing his sheer toughness. He had one reception for six yards on the night.
Losing Kolar is a big blow to the offense, but one the Ravens can overcome. Not only do they have Andrews and Likely, the latter of whom is also a strong blocker, but they also have fullback Patrick Ricard as a pseudo tight end of sorts. Between the three of them, they can make up for Kolar as both a blocker and a receiver.
The Ravens return to action on Sunday with a huge matchup against the the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles.
