Ravens Make Roster Move, Could Make More
When third-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson went down with what was later revealed as a broken foot in Week 6, the Baltimore Ravens lost more than just their active sack leader and most effective edge defender this season. Even though he was enjoying the best season of his career to date with a pair of sacks in five and a half games, the 2023 third-rounder was still a regular contributor on special teams with an average of 10.5 snaps per game.
Filling his void in both phases could take one or two additions to address which explains a trio of transactions that took place on Monday when they returned from their Week 7 bye. The Ravens hosted edge defenders, Jesse Luketa and Carl Lawson, for a workout and signed wide receiver Colton Dowell to the practice squad, per the personnel wire.
Bringing in Dowell was strictly for special teams purposes. The bulk of his career snaps have come in that phase of the game, with 139 compared to 51 on offense. All of his offensive snaps came in his rookie year two years ago. The third-year pro was originally selected No. 228 overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of the University of Tennessee-Martin. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, making one start. He recorded one catch on two targets for 3 receiving yards as a receiver and logged 3 total tackles, including a pair of solos on special teams.
A torn ACL that he suffered in the second-to-last game of his first season cost him all of his sophomore campaign in 2024. He was released in late July before the start of training camp. He joins second-year pro Cornelius Johnson and eighth-year veteran Keith Kirkwood as the only wideouts on the practice squad.
Lawson is one of the top available veteran edge defenders on the open market. The ninth-year veteran appeared in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, during which he made three starts and recorded 5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
The 30-year-old offers immediate reinforcements for the edge rush and, if signed, would be returning to the AFC North, where he began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He recorded 20 sacks in his four seasons with the Ravens' division rivals and was one of the top available free agents when he first hit the open market and signed with the New York Jets in 2021.
Luketa offers value in both phases of the game, as he was a core special teams contributor for the Arizona Cardinals for the first three years of his career, but showed some more promise as a pass rusher last season. In 2024, the 2022 seventh-round pick out of Penn State recorded his first 3 career sacks, 4 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and played 67% of the team's special teams snaps.
