Ravens' Malaki Starks Sets Sights on Rival QB
The Baltimore Ravens face elite quarterbacks on a regular basis in the loaded AFC, so naturally, they need a strong defense to stand up against those quarterbacks.
The Ravens' defense was one of the best in the NFL in the second half of last season, and they've seemingly improved across the board this offseason. Arguably their biggest addition comes in the form of rookie safety Malaki Starks, whom they selected at No. 27 overall in last month's NFL Draft.
Starks, a three-year starter at Georgia, faced plenty of elite quarterbacks in the SEC, and he's more than ready to do the same in the NFL. When asked which quarterback he wants to pick off the most during an appearance on ESPN's "SportsCenter," Starks gave an answer that Ravens fans will surely love to hear.
"I want to get Josh Allen," Starks said. "Yeah, I want to get Josh Allen. I've got a few teammates up there so it'd be a lot of fun, it'd be a really cool moment for me."
Allen and the Bills eliminated the Ravens in the Divisional Round last season, although he didn't really do much through the air, as he completed 16 of 22 passes for just 127 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was more of a threat on the ground, though, scoring two touchdowns to help the Bills build an 11-point lead going into halftime.
The Ravens face the Bills again this season at Highmark Stadium, and with the NFL schedule release just a week away, Starks will soon know when he faces Allen for the first time. For now, though, he's focused on settling in with what he knows is a championship-caliber team.
"I love winning, so I'm excited – I really am, and I'm excited to learn," Starks told reporters Sunday. "I'm excited for the vets to get back, and even the guys I'm here with now, just learning from everybody and just really diving into the whole process."
