Ravens' Derrick Henry Shouts Out Saquon Barkley
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley were each free agents last offseason and were up for grabs for every team in the league.
Now, they're the top two running backs in football and jockeying for the Offensive Player of the Year and possibly even MVP. Barkley firmly cemented his place in the MVP race with an all-time great performance against the Los Angeles Rams, as he had 26 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 37-20 win on Sunday Night Football. He also had four catches for 47 yards.
Barkley's historic performance drew the attention of Henry on X.
Barkley's 255 rushing yards are the ninth-most in an NFL game. His 302 total yards and two touchdowns were more than his previous team, the New York Giants, had in their 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. New York (2-9) had 245 total yards and just one touchdown in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.
The Ravens face the Giants after their Week 14 bye on Dec. 15 at MetLife Stadium.
Barkley has run for a league-leading 1,392 yards, which is already a career-high with six games left to play, and he has 10 rushing touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler also has 27 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
Henry has also had a stellar season of his own, as he has run for 1,185 yards and has a league-best 13 rushing touchdowns. He also boasts the longest rushing touchdown of the season with his 87-yard score in Week 5 on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills.
Henry and Barkley will meet on Sunday when the Ravens (7-4) and Eagles (9-2) square off at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
