Ravens Star Named as Overvalued Fantasy Asset
The Baltimore Ravens have developed a few key elements of their team reputation through the early years of the 2020s. They're among the first teams mentioned when running through candidates to win each year's Lombardi Trophy, home to some of the winningest cultures in the league and stacked with A-list talent.
Those stars who see the team's on-field results through every Sunday don't just dominate their opposition, but also help the average Joes clean up in their fantasy football leagues from the couch every year. As impressive as it is to see Lamar Jackson winning another MVP or Derrick Henry taking home more age-defying rushing records, their abilities to put countless fantasy teams on their backs has won appeal that stretches far beyond the Baltimore area.
As guaranteed as Jackson, Henry, or their variety of wide receivers in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are to deliver on their fantasy draft value, one noted Raven has already been flagged as a stay-away with the NFL season rapidly approaching. After years of dependably-solid tight end play, Mark Andrews has been crossed off of the top tier of talent at his position.
Andrews was named by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport as one of the four of the most overvalued fantasy football players entering August, joining Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill with unfortunate distinction.
He cited Andrews' average draft position as TE7, citing the strange year he's coming off of and how the routinely-top-heavy position no longer favors the aging receiver after his anomalous season.
"Andrews was sixth in PPR points at the position last year, thanks largely to 11 touchdowns—most among tight ends," Davenport wrote. "However, as Corey Pieper wrote for Fantasy Six Pack, Andrews got off to a miserable start to the 2024 campaign. And smart fantasy managers know that outlier touchdown spikes rarely repeat."
As enticing as his team-leading 11 receiving touchdowns were in 2024, his slow start sticks with fantasy writers betting on his decline as an upper-echelon tight end, especially with a younger prospect right on Andrews' heels. "Over the first month of last season, Andrews had six catches for 65 yards — total. Add in the presence of Isaiah Likely, and Andrews is more likely to finish outside the top-10 than inside the top-five."
