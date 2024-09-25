Ravens Star Becoming Trade Name Around NFL
The Baltimore Ravens finally got in the win column in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite allowing a furious comeback, the Ravens ended up winning by a final score of 28-25.
One thing that will be very intriguing to watch in the coming weeks will be how active Baltimore ends up being on the trade market.
There is a chance that the Ravens could look to get aggressive. In years past, the front office has never hesitated to make a move when the right one presented itself.
Could they actually consider trading a longtime star?
Mark Andrews could be a name to watch as a piece that could get shipped out of town. Baltimore has relatively replaced him with Isaiah Likely. That could make him expendable.
Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports has suggested that the Indianapolis Colts should make a call to the Ravens about a potential trade for Andrews.
"The Colts should test the waters and call the Ravens about a trade for Andrews. With him trying to return from his injury, there's no guarantee he will ever return to the version of him that put up career numbers in 2021 with 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. The longer the Ravens don't use Andrews, the less they would be able to demand in a potential trade. He has a $16.9 million cap hit for this year and next, which isn't a small number by any means. But I think the Colts have the luxury of quarterback Anthony Richardson being on a rookie contract to take the risk and offer up a trade package that my best guess would be for a third-round pick and some change."
So far this season in three games, Andrews has caught six passes for 65 yards. His usage rate has not been nearly as high as it was in years past.
At 29 years old, Andrews still has some time left in his career. Bringing him in as a veteran target for Anthony Richardson would be a wise decision by the Colts.
Obviously, this is all speculation. There have been no reports about Baltimore being interested in moving on from Andrews. Until that happens, he's just a name that is starting to be talked about in the rumor mill.
