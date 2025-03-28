Ravens' Defensive Leader Among Best Recent Draft Picks
Just as it looked like Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's best years were behind him, he went out and had a bounce-back season to remember.
Humphrey, 28, primarily played in the slot this past season, and it proved to be an amazing move for him. The veteran corner finished the year with 67 tackles, 15 pass break ups, a career-high six interceptions - including his first NFL pick-six - and allowed a passer rating of just 60.9 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference. He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career as a result, which was a well-deserved achievement.
The No. 16 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Humphrey has had plenty of great seasons in the NFL, but this one may just be his best yet.
According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, Humphrey's outstanding season was enough to definitively crown him as the best player at his draft position in the past decade.
"A year ago, this might have gone to another player, but Humphrey had a career-best six interceptions in 2024, sending him to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in the last six years. His 15 career forced fumbles is a ridiculous number for a cornerback, including eight in one season in 2020."
Humphrey is more than just a great player on the field. He's also a vocal leader on defense, and often times, the unit goes as he does. Look no further than the several game-changing plays he made throughout the season for proof of that.
Plus, he's quite the entertaining personality off the field as well.
With the Ravens recently re-structuring Humphrey's deal, it seems like a pretty safe bet that he'll stick around for at least one more year, despite some prior speculation. Hopefully, he keeps his high level of play going.
