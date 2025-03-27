Ravens MVP Might Be Greatest NFL Draft Pick Ever
In hindsight, it's almost unbelievable that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson nearly fell out of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Coming out of Louisville, Jackson faced many questions about whether or not he could even play quarterback at the NFL level, with some pundits suggesting he switch to wide receiver instead. Those concerns look completely ridiculous in retrospect, but did absolutely impact some teams' view of him.
Baltimore, however, saw what Jackson could be. The Ravens swung a huge trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to move up and select him with the final pick in the first round, and they haven't looked back since.
To no surprise, FOX Sports' Greg Auman named Jackson as the best No. 32 overall pick in the past decade, and possibly the best of all time.
"Jackson is a runaway winner — two MVPs, four Pro Bowls, 166 touchdown passes against 49 interceptions with another 6,173 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground," Auman wrote. "He hasn't found the ultimate team success in the playoffs, but for the final pick in the first round, you can't do better than Jackson."
It's true that Jackson doesn't have the best track record in the postseason, as everyone in the media likes to harp on constantly. However, his regular-season accomplishments are enough to cement him as a great pick already, and he's far from done.
At just 28 years old, Jackson should have at least a few more years of MVP-level play in front of him, assuming he stays healthy. That alone will give the Ravens a chance every year, and they're committed to building a winning team around him.
While Jackson still has plenty of quality football left in him, the Ravens' decision to move up and draft him will always be a fantastic one.
