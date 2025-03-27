Ravens Near Top of Win Total Predictions
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's best regular-season teams over the past several years, and that shouldn't change as long as Lamar Jackson continues to play at an MVP level.
At the very least, it doesn't look like that will change next season.
As April approaches, the Ravens have a very similar roster to the one that just went 12-5 and made it to the Divisional Round. They have made some changes, such as letting Patrick Mekari and Brandon Stepehens walk while adding DeAndre Hopkins and Chidobe Awuzie, but the roster is remarkably similar overall.
As a result, they are widely expected to be right back in the championship chase once again.
ESPN BET released its projected win totals for the 2025 season on Monday, and the Ravens are one of four teams leading the pack at 11.5 wins. The other three are the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, who all went 13-4 or better last season.
It's easy to see why Baltimore's total is so high. Over Jackson's four full seasons as a starter (i.e., seasons where he played more than 12 games), the Ravens put together records of 14-2, 10-6, 13-4 and 12-5. If he stays healthy in 2025, they should be able to find similar success.
Of course, the regular season is hardly important to Baltimore at this point. The Ravens have been a great regular-season team for years now, they have pretty much nothing left to prove there.
Where they still have to prove themselves is in the playoffs. They've made the AFC Championship Game just once in the Jackson era, and have yet to make the Super Bowl. That's why, despite the regular-season dominance and numerous awards, many still doubt their ability to get over the hump in January.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley probably put it best when he cited "unfinished business" as a reason for re-signing with the Ravens.
"We've broken so many records in the last however many years – I don't think we really care about it to be honest, especially the guys that have been here," Stanley told reporters on March 17. "I think the only thing we really care about is winning a Super Bowl. So yes, all that other stuff for sure is nice and all. But yes, [we] definitely [have] unfinished business. I don't think anyone's really happy."
