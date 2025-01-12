Ravens Star Injured in Playoff Game
After an outstanding first-half performance in Saturday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens' defense is suddenly on the back foot, and could now be without one of its best players.
Late in the third quarter, All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey came off the field favoring his left arm/shoulder and appeared to be in some pain. The team has not yet given an update on his status for the rest of the game.
Humphrey, 28, bounced back this season after multiple years of dealing with injuries. The now two-time All-Pro racked up six interceptions on the season, tied for the third-most in the league. He also had 15 passes defended, tying his career-high.
In both previous games against the Steelers, Humphrey came up with a game-chaging play in the clutch. In the first game, he picked off Russell Wilson in the end zone to keep it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, though the Ravens could not capitalize. Then in the second game, he had a 37-yard pick-six, the first of his career, to put Baltimore up by two scores late in the game.
The Ravens lead the Steelers 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, though Pittsburgh has definitely taken momentum back in the second half.
