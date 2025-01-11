Ravens Rule Out Seven vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have released their list of inactives for Saturday night's Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which doesn't feature any real surprises.
The first player on the list, wide receiver Zay Flowers, is definitely the most notable one, but he was ruled out ahead of time. Flowers, who became the first Pro Bowl wide receiver in Ravens history this season, suffered a knee injury in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns and did not practice all week, so his absence doesn't come as any surprise. Still, it's a big blow to the Ravens' offense, and one they'll have to adjust to.
Perhaps the other two notable names on the list are safety Marcus Williams and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. Williams has been inactive for several weeks now after Ar'Darius Washington bumped him out of the starting lineup.
Kirkwood is an interesting name, as he was one of the Ravens' practice squad elevations for this game. Perhaps the Ravens elevated him in case wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, who hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury and was questionable heading into this game, couldn't go. However, Harty will play in this game, which could explain Kirkwood's inactive status.
The rest of the list consists of rookies in free safety Beau Brade, running back Rasheen Ali, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac. All four players have been inactive for much of the season.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is just over an hour away at 8 p.m. ET.
