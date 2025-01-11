Ravens Add Two Veteran WRs for Playoff Game
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday night, and they will have to do it without No. 1 receiver Zay Flowers.
As a result, the Ravens are pretty thin at the wide receiver position, which is why they have activated a couple of veteran wide outs off the practice squad to participate in the matchup: Keith Kirkwood and Anthony Miller.
Baltimore signed Kirkwood last June. He played for the Ravens in preseason, but was released just before the start of the regular season and then added to the practice squad.
The 30-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spending the first couple of years of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He then linked up with the Carolina Panthers for two years before re-joining the Saints for two more seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Throughout his entire professional career, Kirkwood has totaled 24 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Miller actually played in a pair of contests for the Ravens this season, logging one catch for 16 yards.
Like Kirkwood, the 30-year-old joined the NFL in 2018, but unlike the former, he was actually a second-round draft pick.
Miller spent time with the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers before linking up with the Ravens.
He has accumulated 141 receptions for 1,605 yards and 12 scores over the course of his NFL tenure, so he has definitely been more productive than Kirkwood.
The wide receiver position was considered a weakness for the Ravens heading into 2024, and they tried to rectify it by trading for Diontae Johnson. However, Johnson did not work out, and Baltimore ultimately released him.
We'll see if the Ravens can manage without Flowers on Saturday night.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!