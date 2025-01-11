Ravens Predicted To Defeat Steelers in Playoff Matchup
Divisional games, especially in the AFC North, are often much harder to predict than other NFL games. Add in the increased intensity of the playoffs, and Saturday night's Wild Card Round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers should be a very tough game to call.
At least, it would seem so given just that context. However, Baltimore enters this game riding a four-game winning streak, while Pittsburgh enters on a four-game losing streak. In the midst of those streaks was a 34-17 Ravens home victory in Week 16, and with them set to meet again in the same venue, predictions are surprisingly one-sided.
Of the 58 analysts the Ravens' website sampled for predictions, 56 of them predicted the Ravens to come out on top and advance to the Divisional Round. The only two who picked the Steelers were Jeremy Fowler and Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
Not just that, but many pundits predicted a pretty one-sided affair.
“The Steelers simply don't have much to hang their hat on right now, while everything is seemingly clicking for their opponent," wrote Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com, who predicted a 27-17 Baltimore victory. "So unless the Ravens end up beating themselves – by giving up on the run game, missing kicks, reverting back to their early-season defensive ways, etc. – I have a tough time seeing Pittsburgh advance to Round 2.”
However, quite a few predicted a close game as well. These two teams usually play each other very close, and with the temperature being at or near the freezing point, it could lead to a low-scoring, gritty game.
“If the Steelers had shown any signs of life during their four-game losing streak to end the season, I might have picked them to pull off the upset, but instead, I'm going to take the Ravens in a nail-biter,” wrote John Breech of CBS Sports, who predicted a 23-20 Baltimore win.
The Ravens and Steelers kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
