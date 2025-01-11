Three Things to Watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
This postseason will be what makes or breaks the Baltimore Ravens, and it all begins with a rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.
The two storied rivals are obviously very familiar with each other, but this marks their first playoff matchup in a decade, as well as their first-ever playoff matchup in Baltimore. So, what should Ravens fans look out for during the game?
How Will Ravens Adjust Without Zay Flowers?
By far the biggest storyline surrounding Baltimore is the absence of Flowers, as the Pro Bowl wide receiver is still dealing with a knee injury he sustained last week. Flowers is probably the best wideout the Ravens have had in the Lamar Jackson era, and him being out will have a big impact on the Ravens' offense.
Without their top wideout, look for the Ravens to lean on Rashod Bateman, as well as tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. That said, temperatures are going to be at or near the freezing point throughout the game, so ther may not be a ton of passing for either team.
Have Ravens Truly Turned Tide in Rivalry?
Before Baltimore's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 16, the latter was dominating the series. The Steelers had won eight of nine meetings this decade, and all nine of those games were decided by one score. It seemed like no matter what the Ravens did, they just could not get the job done against their arch rivals.
That is, of course, until the aforementioned Week 16 game. Was that game just a one-off, or the start of the Ravens taking back power? Saturday night will go a long way toward answering that question.
Will Ravens Buck Playoff Narrative?
The Ravens have been a great regular-season team for years now, but the narrative surrounding them has been their playoff shortcomings. To be fair, when they have a playoff record of 2-5 in the Jackson era (including the game he missed due to injury in 2022), it's easy to zero in on the negatives.
Baltimore has arguably the best overall roster in the league, as evidenced by them having nine Pro Bowlers (most in the league) and six All-Pros (tied for most in the league). This is possibly their best chance to win a Super Bowl, even including last year when they cruised to the AFC's No. 1 seed, and some hard questions will be asked if they fall short again.
This is a storyline for not just this game, but the playoffs as a whole.
