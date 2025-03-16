Former Ravens DB Named Best Free Agent Available
After a miserable 2024 season, Marcus Williams leaving the Baltimore Ravens was pretty much inevitable.
Williams - who became one of the richest free agent signings in Ravens history when he inked a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022 - was possibly the biggest culprit behind Baltimore's awful pass defense in the first half of the season. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 148.4 passer rating when targeted, just shy of the perfect 158.3 rating.
The Ravens eventually reached a breaking point, inserting Ar'Darius Washington into the starting lineup and relegating Williams to a healthy scratch. It's no coincidence that the defense improved dramatically after making that switch, going from one of the worst in the league to one of the best.
So, the Ravens' release of Williams this week came as no surprise. However, just because his time in Baltimore has come to an end doesn't mean he can't succeed elsewhere.
According to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, Williams is the top safety still available after the first wave of free agency.
"Crazy as it seems, Williams is still only 28 years old," Kerr wrote. "Last season was a disaster, as he failed to record an interception and allowed a 115.6 passer rating when targeted as the primary defender in coverage in 11 games. Teams could get a good player in Williams with the right scheme. Williams did allow just a 52.0 passer rating in coverage over his first six seasons."
Williams has shown, both with the Ravens and the New Orleans Saints before that, that he is a starting-caliber player at his best. The fact that he's capable of so much more is what makes his performance last season so bizarre, but teams will be hoping that's the exception and not the rule going forward.
Perhaps Williams could look to reunite with one of the coaches he had success with in Baltimore, such as Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald - the Ravens' former defensive coordinator - or Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson - the Ravens' former defensive backs coach. Maybe he could go back to where it all started in New Orleans, or maybe he chooses a new team entirely.
He'll definitely have some choices, even after what was easily the worst yeear of his career.
