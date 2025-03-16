Ravens RBs Among Best in NFL After Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens haven't made too many changes so far during free agency, and that's because there doesn't need to be much done with the roster.
A specific strength that the Ravens have is in their run game, led by Derrick Henry, backup Justice Hill and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked the top backfields in the NFL after free agency's start and placed the Ravens at No. 2.
"The Baltimore Ravens rank near the top because of Henry, who has two rushing titles (2019 and 2020). He's made the AFC Pro Bowl roster in three consecutive terms. Last season, the 31-year-old ran for the second-most yards (1,921) and tied two other ball-carriers for a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns," Moton writes.
"Going into his 10th season, Henry is still running over and through defenders for one of the league's top ground attacks.
"Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done a good job of developing Hill as a complementary pass-catching running back. In 2024, Hill recorded career highs in catches (42), receiving yards (383) and touchdown receptions (three)."
One "change" the Ravens made during the offseason was the contract for fullback Patrick Ricard, an underrated part of the team that's a big reason behind the run game's success.
"The Ravens also have a unique feature in their backfield: They involve their Pro Bowl-All-Pro fullback, Ricard, in the action," Moton writes.
"Ricard doesn't stuff the stat sheet every week, but he has scored a touchdown in five of the previous six seasons and plays an integral role in the Ravens' run-blocking schemes."
The Ravens also are expected to have Keaton Mitchell, last year's fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali and potentially more depth coming in the NFL Draft to help make Baltimore one of the best backfields in the league.
