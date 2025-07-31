Ravens CB Says Latest Playoff Loss Was Hardest
There's been a theme across all of the Baltimore Ravens' recent playoff losses: they've all been especially heartbreaking.
In 2022, the Ravens were on the verge of upsetting the rival Cincinnati Bengals without Lamar Jackson, but backup Tyler Huntley fumbled on the goal line and have it go the other way for a scoop-and-score. Then in 2023, they were inches away from making the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs interesting in the fourth quarter, but Zay Flowers fumbled just before crossing the plain. Finally, in 2024, they scored what could've been the game-tying touchdown against the Buffalo Bills with under two minutes to go, but Mark Andrews dropped the two-point conversion.
Each loss has only been more heartbreaking than the last, and the latest one has been especially hard to move past. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey opened up on how difficult it's been to get over the loss to Buffalo, even more than six months later.
"This year was probably the hardest [loss to get over] because I lived here full-time," Humphrey said on "The Mina Kimes Show." "I think for maybe two weeks straight, me, the weight room guys, some of the equipment guys, we'd literally go into the weight room to work out, an hour goes by, and I don't know if any of us even worked out because we were just talking about, 'What could we have done different? What could we do next year?' It was pretty tough to get over it. Not from like, 'I'm down, I'm sad.' You're just confused. 'What happened?'
"It gets hard to figure out, honestly. It's just tough. From a fan perspective, it's like, 'How can these guys just move on?' Still thinking about that loss is not good. You have to do something. Everyone's like, 'Crap, I need to go take a trip.'"
It certainly doesn't help that the Ravens have had to hear about that loss throughout the entire offseason, especially after the NFL scheduled a rematch in Buffalo to start the 2025 season.
As always, the only way to silence the noise once and for all is to win a Super Bowl. The Ravens have arguably their best roster yet, but as always, executing in the playoffs is the key.
