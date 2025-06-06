Pressure Rising For Ravens WR Zay Flowers
The Baltimore Ravens are excited to have Zay Flowers healthy again for his third season in the NFL.
Flowers dealt with injuries at the end of the 2024 season, keeping him out of the team's playoff games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.
Now that he has recovered, Flowers is eyeing a bigger role in the offense this season.
"Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers is fully healthy after the late-season knee injury that sidelined him for the playoffs last season, and it seems that offensive coordinator Todd Monken has big plans for the third-year receiver in 2025," CBS Sports wrote.
"Flowers is coming off a sophomore campaign where he hauled in 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns and got named to the Pro Bowl. ... According to Tru Media, he lined up in the slot on 41.7% of his routes and out wide on 58.2%. He was credited with 18 receptions on screens, which tied for 11th most among all wide receivers, and his 26 explosive catches ranked 13th among wideouts."
"Flowers isn't actually eligible for a new contract yet, but if he has the kind of year that Monken is expecting, then he'll certainly have some leverage when he enters extension talks next offseason."
This is a big season for Flowers since the Ravens will have to decide whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option at the end of the 2025 campaign.
With the Ravens extending his teammate Rashod Bateman on a three-year deal, the pressure is on for Flowers to bloom further. If he stays injured, the Ravens may not feel like it is the right move to keep him on board for the long run, so he has to show out for the team this season.
