Ravens CB Slams Bills After AFC Championship Loss
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey stayed busy on social media during the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
And after the Chiefs held on for a 32-29 win to advance to Super Bowl LIX, Humphrey didn't waste much time taking a shot at the Bills -- who eliminated the Ravens with a 27-25 win in the AFC Divisional -- by referencing a previous comment made by an anonymous Bills player.
"After the Pro Bowl maybe we can all go enjoy Cancun," Humphrey tweeted.
Most of the country wanted to see the Bills dethrone the Chiefs, and Humphrey was a part of the majority. He tweeted a few days after the loss to Buffalo that he wanted to see Kansas City come up short of a three-peat.
"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs," Humphrey tweeted. "We can’t let them keep getting away with this"
He also admitted following the AFC Championship that a controversial fourth-down call on a sneak by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second half should have been ruled a first down.
"They lowkey did rob the Bills from the 4th down conversion. Josh definitely crossed the line," Humphrey tweeted.
Against Kansas City, Allen went 22 of 34 passing for 237 yards, two touchdowns and no picks but it wasn't enough to take down the Chiefs at Arrowhead.
Now, the Bills will join Humphrey and the Ravens on the couch to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Humphrey finished the 2024 season (regular and post) having started all 18 games he played in while posting 75 total tackles, a half a sack, two forced fumbles, 15 pass breakups, six interceptions and one touchdown.
