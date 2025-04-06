Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Gives Rival Unique Compliment
As arch rivals for 30 years now, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rarely have anything nice to say about each other. Every once in a while, though, some compliments slip through the cracks.
The latest of said compliments comes courtesy of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had this to say about the Steelers' getups.
"If we being honest. Don’t judge me please…. But the Steelers jail uniforms the hardest throwback of all time. Close second Denver Broncos."
The "jail" uniforms Humphrey is referring to, also known as the "bumblebee" uniforms for their black and yellow stripped pattern, were originally only worn for the Steelers' inaugural season in 1933, back when they were known as the Pittsburgh Pirates (not the baseball team). The Steelers brought them back in 1994 to help celebrate the NFL's 75th anniversary, then again on a more regular basis from 2012-16.
They haven't worn them since, though with their final appearance coming in Week 5 of the 2016 season against the New York Jets.
That means Humphrey, a 2017 first-round pick by Baltimore, has never seen them in action during his playing days. Maybe, just maybe, though, the Steelers could bring them back some day.
On the other hand, the Ravens don't really have much of a history to pull throwback uniforms from. They've worn the same primary uniforms since 2000, and the ones they wore before that feature a logo mired in controversy. Frederick E. Bouchat, an amateur artist and security guard in Baltimore, sued the team for using his design without permission, and a court ruled in his favor.
Though not a throwback, the Ravens did introduce their new "Purple Rising" alternate uniforms this season, adding a bit of spice to their wardrobe.
