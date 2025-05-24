Ravens CB Unveils Alabama Football Documentary
Lamar Jackson isn't the only Baltimore Ravens star getting into the film industry.
While the MVP quarterback recently made his acting debut in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," cornerback Marlon Humphrey is taking a different route.
On Tuesday, the two-time All-Pro shared a sneak peak at a new documentary titled "Nothing But A Winner," a documentary he and his sister, Breona, produced about the history of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. The film, which releases in theaters on July 31, focuses on the tenures of legendary coaches Paul "Bear" Bryant (1958-82) and Nick Saban (2006-23), though portions will cover the era in between as well.
"Proud to share the first look of my first film I exec produced with my sister," Humphrey wrote on social media.
Humphrey, 28, played under Saban during his three years at Alabama from 2014-16. After redshirting as a freshman, the Hoover, Ala., native recorded 81 total tackles, 13 passes defended and five interceptions. He was a first-team All-American selection in 2016 and was a key piece of the Crimson Tide's national championship team a year prior.
The documentary also features several players who played under Saban and Bryant, including Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. Also among those players is Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome, who played under Bryant from 1974-77. Bryant described Newsome as "the greatest tight end in Alabama football history... A total team player, fine blocker, outstanding leader, great receiver with concentration, speed, hands."
"Coach Bryant helped me grow up," Newsome said previously. "He pushed me further than I thought I could go, both on and off the field."
Humphrey and his sister have shown interest in filmmaking before, recording family sing-alongs each Christmas.
