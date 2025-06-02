Ravens Rookie Could Win Major Award
The Baltimore Ravens are excited to have second-round pick Mike Green on the roster.
The Marshall alum was viewed as a first-round pick, but character issues off the field may have pushed him back into the second round, where the Ravens were able to pick him with the No. 59 overall pick.
Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson listed Green as one of six candidates for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"The Baltimore Ravens are a team that keeps it simple and "drafts good players." And their defense lacked a young "go-to" edge-rusher with the traits Green offered, so this could be a match made in heaven," Parson wrote.
"The Marshall product's first-step quickness should be utilized in the role of a designated pass-rusher (DPR). The Ravens' starters are Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. Both veterans are good run defenders and edge-setters. This will put Green as a rotational defender as a rookie, but his athletic ability will give offensive tackles headaches late in games with fresh legs."
"If the 21-year-old is deployed mostly on passing downs, he has the chance to rack up sacks and pressures to impact the game."
"Last season, Los Angeles Rams defender Jared Verse had 4.5 sacks and outstanding pressure numbers, leading to him securing DROY honors."
"Green can stamp himself as the most impactful rookie defender with the proper game plan from his defensive coordinator."
The other players on the list were Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Cleveland Browns top pick Mason Graham, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Mykel Williams, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker and New York Giants top selection Abdul Carter.
Green is in good company here, but he will need to find a way to see the field in order to compete alongside the players above for the award. That may not come easy with veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, but if he plays his way into a starting role, things could turn out well for the Ravens and Green.
