Ravens Miss Out on Von Miller
The Baltimore Ravens are seeing one of the top free agent targets join a geographical rival.
Von Miller announced on Instagram that he is joining the Washington Commanders.
Miller was viewed as a potential target for the Ravens and NFL Network insider Brian Baldinger believed he could have been someone Baltimore was looking at signing.
"I thought it's a natural [fit] for Von to end up in Baltimore," Baldinger told the DNVR Broncos show in late June h/t Sporting News. "He didn't, when I threw that out at Joby [Miller's agent], he didn't say anything. He goes, 'We've got three very interested teams,' but he didn't tell me the teams, and I didn't pry. I wasn't trying to be a reporter there."
"I think Von feels like there's a pretty good chance he's going to sign at some point before camp or, I mean, I don't think Von's too crazy about going to training camp, most guys that age aren't, they know what they need to do. He looks in great shape. So I would say he's gonna get signed here."
The Ravens have a young defensive core in the pass rush unit led by Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. The team also has second-round rookie Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo.
Baltimore had the second-most sacks in the NFL last season, so Miller would have been another addition to the depth, but it wasn't the most necessary add.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!