NFL Mock Trade: Ravens Land Pro Bowl Commanders DT

The Baltimore Ravens have not been on the right side of a trade this offseason after the Maxx Crosby fiasco, but they could very much still be in the conversation to make a move.

There are plenty of positions the Ravens need to upgrade, including defensive tackle, offensive guard, wide receiver, and edge rusher. One trade prospect might interest Ravens fans enough to make a trade for.

The Washington Commanders have a defensive tackle that might be available for a trade if the price is right. Baltimore has the draft picks to make something happen, so it could be a move that can be executed and give the Ravens the help they need.

Ravens Receive: Daron Payne, DT and 2026 Sixth-Round Pick

Commanders Receive: 2026 Third-Round Pick and 2027 Sixth-Round Pick

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been a reliable starter on the team since he was a first-round pick back in 2018. Payne started 124 of the 130 games he's appeared in, racking up 432 tackles, 81 quarterback hits, 65 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, 25 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two safeties, and one interception.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Back in 2022, Payne was a Pro Bowl selection for the first and only time in his career after a career-high 20 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks. Since then, he has only had 11 sacks in three years and hasn't been able to be the pass rusher he was early in his career.

Payne is entering the final season of his contract, which would be a cap hit of $27.95 million for the 2026 campaign. It also comes with a base salary of $16.4 million and a dead cap of $16.2 million.

Defensive tackle is such a flip of a coin position right now that no one knows what's going on with it. Travis Jones is the star of the group, and John Jenkins has held his own as the nose tackle. The problem is that players like Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. are dealing with injuries, and it's not known whether they will be able to work through them to start the 2026 season.

Payne can move around on the defensive line, as he could be their new nose tackle for the 13-year veteran Jenkins, or move more toward the edge. While his pass-rushing abilities may not be where they have been, he's still a solid run stopper who would be a Day 1 starter on the line.

Baltimore would have to work on its contract and restructure it to make the final year less of a cap hit. For the Ravens, though, giving up a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick would not hurt them from filling the needs they have on the roster through the draft.

This move could be risky, but the payoff would be massive for a defense that needs a makeover after the rough 2025 campaign.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!