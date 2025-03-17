Ravens Named Favorites for Colts DB
The Baltimore Ravens have had a somewhat quiet offseason thus far. While they retained left tackle Ronnie Stanley, they've made just a small handful of external signings. The team added guard Ben Cleveland and backup quarterback Cooper Rush with their biggest splash being wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
That said, they could be the team that signs an underrated safety that could give their secondary a boost. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has labeled the Ravens as a top landing spot for former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
"Blackmon is young and possesses positional versatility—he's played free safety, in the box and in the slot—but he may be best as a schemed-specific coverage safety," Knox writes. "The Ravens would also be a strong fit for Blackmon, who could rotate with Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington at safety and in subpackages. Baltimore has regularly utilized a three-safety rotation and recently dumped Marcus Williams from its roster."
Blackmon, 26, is coming off a three-interception season and would be an obvious upgrade over Ar'Darius Washington. On top of that, he would elevate the Ravens' defense as a whole. While he remains unsigned, there should be internal conversations in Baltimore about adding the former Colt.
Throughout his career, he's recorded 10 interceptions, 300 tackles and 21 pass deflections. While Baltimore did see something in Washington last season, they will look to replace Marcus Williams, who faded out during last season. Blackmon could be the easy answer to add to their room during the second wave of free agency.
