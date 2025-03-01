Raven Country

Ravens in Danger of Losing All-Pro

The Baltimore Ravens could be saying goodbye to one of their All-Pro talents.

Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) dives through Denver Broncos linebacker Kwon Alexander (12) tackle attempt for a touchdown during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) dives through Denver Broncos linebacker Kwon Alexander (12) tackle attempt for a touchdown during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have been the only home that fullback Patrick Ricard has known throughout his entire career, but he may be moving on.

Ricard, who turns 31 this offseason, is set to hit free agency. The Ravens are certainly in the mix to retain him, but that doesn't mean they are the lone team in the sweepstakes.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz projects that the Seattle Seahawks will pry Ricard away.

"Wait a minute, a fullback? Seriously? Well, Ricard might be the best fullback in the game right now," Schatz writes.

"He was chosen first-team All-Pro in 2024 and has made the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons. We know that new coordinator Klint Kubiak wants to use a true fullback in his offense, so why not bring in the best and let Ricard make holes for Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet?

Ricard went undrafted out of Maine in 2017 and signed with the Ravens, who needed a fullback replacement for Kyle Juszczyk after he signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ironically enough, this projected signing from Schatz would follow a similar path that Juszczyk had in his career, leaving the Ravens for the NFC West.

If the Ravens were unable to re-sign Ricard, the team would likely sign an undrafted free agent and hope he can hold the fort down for the next several years, much like the previous two players who have held that position down for a decade.

However, Ricard is a five-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro member for a reason. The Ravens and running back Derrick Henry would lose a massive lead blocker that has helped them become the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, so re-signing Ricard should be a priority for the team this offseason.

