Ravens Named Landing Spot for 49ers Star
As has been the case for years now, many believe the Baltimore Ravens could look to add another play-making wide receiver this offseason. Will they actually do so? Only time will tell, but there are certainly some intriguing options out there.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is a potential trade option, and the Ravens have been mentioned as a viable destination. However, the financial situation seems to be a major hurdle.
Luckily, another star receiver from the NFC West recently became available. On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers have granted wide receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade. Samuel, 29, was a first-team All-Pro in 2021, and his unique ability to line up as a running back makes him an intriguing player.
"It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle because of the relationship that we have," Samuel told Schefter. "But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime but now I think it's best that we find another team."
On Monday's episode of ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," Schefter named the Ravens, as well as their fiercest rivals, as potential landing spots for Samuel.
"I could see him in Pittsburgh, I could see him in Baltimore," Schefter said. "I could see him in a lot of places, like any of those AFC North teams make sense."
As with any trade, there are some drawbacks to address. First, Samuel is coming off his worst season to date, recording just 805 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage. Those are his worst numbers since 2020, when he played just seven games due to injury.
Second, there's of course the financial implications of such a move. According to Over The Cap, Samuel carries a cap hit of around $15.9 million in 2025 and around $33.1 million in 2026, which is a void year for him. There's obviously still room ro rework his contract with an extension or what not, but it is something to consider.
The Ravens were a common destination for Samuel when he requested a trade in 2022, but he of course stayed in San Francisco. Three years later, they now have another chance to land the versatile receiver, even if he has lost a bit of his luster.
