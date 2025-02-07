Josh Allen Wins MVP, Upsets Ravens' Lamar Jackson
When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors last month, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would win his third MVP award at Thursday's NFL Honors awards show. After all, the same voters decide both, so it would only make ssense for them to be consistent.
However, that's not what happened. Instead, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who earned second-team All-Pro honors, took home the award in one of the tightest MVP races in recent memory.
Allen definitely had an amazing season in his own right, scoring 40 total touchdowns and being the engine that made the Bills' offense run. That's an MVP-worthy season in most years, emphasis on most.
Jackson's 2024 season was one of the best ever by a quarterback. He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns to only four interceptions, and he added 915 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His 119.6 passer rating was the fourth-highest in NFL history, only behind other MVPs in Aaron Rodgers (122.5 in 2011 and 121.5 in 2020) and Peyton Manning (121.1 in 2004).
Additionally, the inconsistency between the All-Pro and MVP voting is very confusing. The last time an MVP wasn't a first-team All-Pro was Steve McNair in 2003, but he was a co-MVP with Manning, who was first-team All-Pro that year. Not counting split MVPs, the last time that happened was in 1987, when John Elway took advantage of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice somewhat took away votes from each other.
Jackson also becomes the first first-team All-Pro quarterback to not win MVP since 2012, when running back Adrian Peterson beat out Manning.
Regardless, it's clear Jackson and Allen have a great deal of respect for each other. After their Divisional Round showdown, which the Bills won 27-25, Jackson and Allen shared an embrace and some words of encouragement.
"We're competing," Jackson told reporters after the game. "We're competing – don't get me wrong – but hats off to [Josh Allen]. 'Hats off to me.' That's what he said to me. Great players recognize greatness, and we both recognize each other, but I told him, 'Man, go get something. Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something.' I want him to be successful."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!