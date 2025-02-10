Ravens' Derrick Henry Sounds Off on Lamar Jackson's MVP Snub
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's MVP snub has not gone over well with his teammates, to put it very lightly.
Jackson put together one of the best quarterback seasons ever, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions, on top of 915 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher. His 119.6 passer-rating was the fourth-best in a season in NFL history, trailing only previous MVP winners.
However, Jackson came up empty in the hardware department, with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen denying him his third MVP award. This came as a complete suprise as Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors last month, as the same group of voters decides both honors. In fact, Allen is the first sole MVP winner to not be a first-team All-Pro since 1987.
After Allen won the award, just about everyone associated with the Ravens in some way decried the decision. Now, even Jackson's partner in crime is getting in on the action.
Speaking on Micah Parson's "The Edge" podcast, Ravens running back Derrick Henry made his (expected) opinion on the MVP race very clear.
“Of course I’m going to be a little biased toward Lamar because he’s my teammate,” Henry said. “I just thought it was a no-brainer that he should’ve won. 41 touchdowns, four interceptions, almost 1,000 [rushing] yards.”
As Henry said, he's obviously going to have a bias toward Jackson. In fact, he said Jackson was "the quarterback I always wanted to play with" on this very same podcast. Just because he's biased doesn't mean he's wrong, though.
Sure, Jackson and Allen both had outstanding seasons and you can't really go wrong with either of them for MVP, but the stats clearly favor the former. Jackson beat Allen in almost every major stat with the exception of rushing touchdowns and team record, and as previously mentioned, he had one of the best quarterback seasons ever from a statistical standpoint.
It's a shame that one of them had to go home empty-handed, and especially that it had to be Jackson.
