Former Ravens QB Signs New Contract
A former Baltimore Ravens quarterback is beginning the next chapter of his professional football journey.
Per reports from James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom, the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL have signed former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown to a deal. He was most recently on the Buffalo Bills practice squad prior to the AFC Divisional against Baltimore. After beating the Ravens 27-25, the Bills released him after likely using him as a "clone" to prepare for defending against Lamar Jackson.
Brown went undrafted out of Oregon in the 2022 NFL Draft but Baltimore signed him to a deal before waiving him and bringing him back to the practice squad prior the start of that season. The Ravens then signed Brown to the active roster, which put him in position to make his NFL debut as an undrafted rookie in Week 14's 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he finished 3 of 5 passing for 16 yards.
But with both Jackson and Tyler Huntley out, Brown made his first-career start against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 a few weeks later to close out the regular season. The Ravens lost the game 27-16, as Brown went 19 of 44 passing for 286 yards and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. That was the last time that Brown played in an NFL game and marked just one of two career appearances for the Ravens.
Baltimore eventually brought Brown back to the practice squad for the 2023 season but the Las Vegas Raiders ended up signing him to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2024. However, they waived him prior to the 2024 season, allowing Brown to make stops with Buffalo, the Arizona Cardinals and then the Bills again this past season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!