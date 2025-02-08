Ravens Land National Champion in Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are going to be looking across the entire football field to find their next top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Ravens are set to pick at No. 27, where a number of different positions could be the direction for Baltimore.
CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli conducted a recent mock draft where the Ravens took Michigan's Kenneth Grant.
"Grant's excellence on the interior was often overshadowed by Mason Graham, but he has a quick first step and can really move in ways that sometimes cause you to reconsider the laws of physics. Consistency is the concern, as Grant would sometimes disappear for a series before re-emerging as a monster later," Fornelli writes.
Grant, 21, had 32 tackles and three sacks for the Wolverines this past season. When Michigan won the National Championship, he had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks for his team.
The Ravens have invested a lot on the defensive line with Nnamdi Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Broderick Washington. However, all of them are rising in age, and the Ravens could look to make a move to add some youth into the position group.
Defensive line isn't the biggest need for the Ravens, but general manager Eric DeCosta has often not cared about position when it comes to starting off his draft classes.
The Ravens will have a number of options when it comes to the No. 27 pick. It could benefit the Ravens to take a Michigan player like Grant because he's familiar with head coach John's brother Jim, and it could help find the right kind of person that will fit the Baltimore DNA.
The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!