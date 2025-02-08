Raven Country

Ravens Land National Champion in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could look to add some championship experience in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be looking across the entire football field to find their next top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ravens are set to pick at No. 27, where a number of different positions could be the direction for Baltimore.

CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli conducted a recent mock draft where the Ravens took Michigan's Kenneth Grant.

"Grant's excellence on the interior was often overshadowed by Mason Graham, but he has a quick first step and can really move in ways that sometimes cause you to reconsider the laws of physics. Consistency is the concern, as Grant would sometimes disappear for a series before re-emerging as a monster later," Fornelli writes.

Grant, 21, had 32 tackles and three sacks for the Wolverines this past season. When Michigan won the National Championship, he had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks for his team.

The Ravens have invested a lot on the defensive line with Nnamdi Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Broderick Washington. However, all of them are rising in age, and the Ravens could look to make a move to add some youth into the position group.

Defensive line isn't the biggest need for the Ravens, but general manager Eric DeCosta has often not cared about position when it comes to starting off his draft classes.

The Ravens will have a number of options when it comes to the No. 27 pick. It could benefit the Ravens to take a Michigan player like Grant because he's familiar with head coach John's brother Jim, and it could help find the right kind of person that will fit the Baltimore DNA.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News