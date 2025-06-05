Ravens Named Landing Spot For Polarizing All-Pro WR
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the few teams consistently labeled as Super Bowl contenders for the better part of a decade, in large part due to Lamar Jackson being under center. However, they've appeared in just one AFC Championship Game in the Jackson era, losing 17-10 in an overwhelmingly disappointing effort to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season. In 2024, they came up short in the divisional round against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, making them 0-3 in the postseason against Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
The Ravens will continue to be in that championship bubble, though, as long as Jackson is playing good football, and Baltimore has done a lot to improve this offseason. They re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal and also brought in former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to complement Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. However, Alexa Kay of Bleacher Report says the Ravens should trade for Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to make their offense even more unstoppable.
"Finding a taker—especially one willing to cough up fair market value for one of the best receivers of this generation—won't be easy, but the Baltimore Ravens could be desperate enough to give up a mid-round pick for Hill's services," Kay writes. "Baltimore came up short in the playoffs yet again last year despite finding great regular-season success after acquiring another aging star in Derrick Henry. The Ravens could add some much-needed firepower to the receiving corps by dealing for Hill, a player who could provide immense return on investment if the Dolphins are willing to deal him cheap."
Hill has gone back and forth this year, initially saying he wants out of Miami after the season finale, but then backtracking on those comments later on. Considering where the Dolphins are as a franchise, getting something in return for Hill while he still has some value would make sense. For the Ravens, adding arguably the fastest player in the NFL at wideout could be the missing ingredient to getting them to the Super Bowl.
