Ravens Named Landing Spot For Veteran Lineman
Free agency may be in a bit of a lull right now, but the NFL remains an arms race even in dry spells, especially for savvy teams like the Baltimore Ravens.
If the Ravens are to make another addition this offseason, offensive line seems like the position group to target. Baltimore typically has a very strong offensive line, but the unit is in need of a boost this offseason, particularly along the interior.
One free agent option for the Ravens is veteran guard Dalton Risner, who spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings.
"At this point, unfortunately, Risner is probably looking at another one-year deal with the hopes of proving himself for a more significant contract next offseason. His best landing spot would be in Baltimore, where the Ravens have a track record of both taking fliers on undervalued linemen and earning them new contracts elsewhere around the league," ESPN writes. "Morgan Moses would be an example of the former, and John Simpson is a clear case study for Risner after emerging as a useful player in Baltimore's offense a year ago."
Risner 28, spent the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos, starting all 62 games he played for the team. Unfortunately, a partially torn UCL he suffered at the end of the 2022 season derailed his chances at securing a long-term deal.
The former second-round pick ultimately signed a one-year deal with Minnesota, and while it took him a while to break into the starting lineup, he never looked back after getting that opportunity. He missed just four snaps over his 11 games as a starter, and didn't allow a single sack in that time.
For a buy-low option who could be a potential starter in Baltimore, it's hard to find a better option than Risner.
