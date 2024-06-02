Ravens Rookie Becoming Early Star for Defense
First-round picks are expected to contribute right away in the modern NFL, and for the Baltimore Ravens, 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins is no exception.
A first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson, Wiggins is joining a very talented secondary that features Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens at cornerback, as well as Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams at safety. Still, the rookie should get a healthy number of snaps this season, especially if his performance at OTAs is anything to go buy.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ravens secondary coach Doug Mallory sung Wiggins' praises for his work ethic and intelligence.
"I think the first thing that stands out [is that Nate Wiggins is an] extremely hard worker, smart [and] intelligent," Mallory said. "When you see him out here on the field, he's got great length, and that's the thing; it's just hard to find corners that have that type of length and that can run like he runs. But he has great balance, body control, change of direction. He's been real sticky in coverage, and there are certainly a lot of things ... He's just like everyone else; [there are] a lot of areas that they need to improve, but he certainly has good traits to work with."
At first glance, the major concern with Wiggins is his lack of size. He weighed in at just 173 pounds at the combine and is still hovering around a similar weight now. However, he will surely bulk up with time, and his incredible speed helps offset that weakness in the meantime.
If Wiggins keeps working as hard as he has this offseason, that size concern will be a distant memory before long.
"He's doing a great job in the meeting rooms, asking the right questions [and] always trying to learn," Stephens said. "You can tell he's kind of hard on himself, but you like to see that with the young guys."
